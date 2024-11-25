Cal Baptist Lancers square off against the SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs (4-2) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (4-2) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Cal…

SMU Mustangs (4-2) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (4-2)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Cal Baptist square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Lancers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. SMU ranks third in the ACC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist scores 79.5 points, 6.7 more per game than the 72.8 SMU gives up. SMU averages 13.7 more points per game (89.7) than Cal Baptist gives up (76.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lancers.

Kevin Miller is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.