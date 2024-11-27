Live Radio
Burton, Muntu score 18 as Western Michigan defeats Youngstown State 73-62

The Associated Press

November 27, 2024, 4:57 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Max Burton and Brandon Muntu both had 18 points in Western Michigan’s 73-62 victory against Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Burton had 12 rebounds for the Broncos (3-4). Muntu went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Markhi Strickland had 16 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The Penguins (2-5) were led by EJ Farmer, who posted 20 points. Juwan Maxey added 12 points and seven assists for Youngstown State. Nico Galette finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

