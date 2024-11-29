Breland leads Charlotte against Miami (FL)

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Miami (FL)…

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Miami (FL) after Hayleigh Breland scored 30 points in Charlotte’s 83-67 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0 at home. Miami (FL) averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The 49ers are 1-1 in road games. Charlotte has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

Miami (FL)’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 62.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 62.8 Miami (FL) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hurricanes.

Breland is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 49ers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.