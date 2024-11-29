Bowen’s 17 help Saint Bonaventure down Northern Iowa 68-56 at NIT Season Tip-Off

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dasonte Bowen’s 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Northern Iowa 68-56 on Friday night in the…

Bowen shot 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bonnies (7-1). Melvin Council Jr. went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Chance Moore shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (3-4) were led in scoring by Tytan Anderson, who finished with 14 points. Kyle Pock added 11 points for Northern Iowa. Jacob Hutson finished with seven points.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 48 seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Council led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 38-32 at the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored Northern Iowa by six points over the final half, while Bowen led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

