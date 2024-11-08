Billingsley’s 32 lead Eastern Michigan over Siena Heights 83-58

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jalin Billingsley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Siena…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jalin Billingsley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Siena Heights 83-58 on Friday.

Jalen Terry scored 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Yusuf Jihad had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Saints were led in scoring by Nate Houston III, who finished with 15 points and three steals. Kobe Clark added 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for Siena Heights.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 16:23 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-33 at halftime, with Billingsley racking up 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.