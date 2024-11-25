Bello’s 20 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Drexel 87-81

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-81 victory over Drexel on Monday.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-81 victory over Drexel on Monday.

Bello added eight assists for the Mastodons (4-2). Corey Hadnot II went 6 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jalen Jackson had 13 points and went 6 of 13 from the field.

The Dragons (4-3) were led in scoring by Cole Hargrove, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Kobe Magee added 15 points and three steals for Drexel. Shane Blakeney finished with 12 points.

Jackson scored nine points in the first half and Purdue Fort Wayne went into halftime trailing 37-35. Bello scored 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

