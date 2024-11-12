Bello scores 31 as Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Bethune-Cookman 91-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello’s 31 points led Purdue Fort Wayne over Bethune-Cookman 91-69 on Tuesday night. Bello…

Bello also contributed five steals for the Mastodons (2-1). Jalen Jackson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Eric Mulder went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Wildcats (0-3) were led by Daniel Rouzan, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Brayon Freeman added 13 points and two steals for Bethune-Cookman. Gianni Hunt finished with nine points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

