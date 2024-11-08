Beers scores 26 points as No. 10 Oklahoma women beat Virginia 95-51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat Virginia 95-51 on…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat Virginia 95-51 on Friday night in the second game for both teams.

Sahara Williams scored 14 points for the Sooners (2-0), who led 44-27 at halftime and 90-48 midway through the fourth quarter. Payton Verhulst added 13 points, and Skylar Vann had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Beers, a transfer center from Oregon State, made 11 of 16 field goals. She also had two assists and blocked two shots.

Breona Hurd scored 15 points and Paris Clark added 11 for the Cavaliers (1-1), who made just 19 of 69 shots (27.5%).

Takeaways

Virginia: The Cavaliers struggled to score against OU’s aggressive defense, which forced 21 turnovers and harassed Hurd, Clark and leading scorer Kymora Johnson into 14-of-53 shooting.

Oklahoma: The Sooners shot poorly from 3-point range for the second straight game, converting just 6 of 32 shots, but had much more success close to the basket, feeding the 6-foot-4 Beers early and often.

Key moment

The Cavaliers had no answer for Beers inside. She made three straight layups during a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to extend OU’s lead to 38-20.

Key stat

The Sooners dominated the boards for the second straight game, outrebounding the Cavaliers 66-39.

Up next

The Sooners host Western Carolina on Wednesday morning. Virginia hosts Radford on Wednesday night.

