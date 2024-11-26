Army earns 91-52 win against SUNY-Maritime

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Allenspach scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Army beat SUNY-Maritime 91-52 on…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Allenspach scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Army beat SUNY-Maritime 91-52 on Tuesday night.

Josh Scovens scored 16 points and added three blocks for the Black Knights (4-3). Blake Barker had 15 points and went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jovan Germain led the Privateers in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Jake Devaney added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for SUNY-Maritime. Tyler Anderson also had eight points.

Army took the lead with 11:29 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Allenspach led with 14 points in the first half to help put Army up 51-38 at the break. Army extended its lead to 67-42 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Barker scored 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.