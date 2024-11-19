Anglin scores 20 off the bench, Rice defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 83-61

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Denver Anglin helped lead Rice past Louisiana on Tuesday night with 20 points off of the…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Denver Anglin helped lead Rice past Louisiana on Tuesday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 83-61 win.

Anglin shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (4-1). Caden Powell scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Trae Broadnax shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Michael Thomas finished with 17 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3). Louisiana also got 13 points from Christian Wright. Kyran Ratliff also put up nine points and three steals.

