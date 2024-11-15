Abdul-Hakim scores 24 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Charleston Southern 86-76

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Hasan Abdul-Hakim’s 24 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Charleston Southern 86-76 on…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Hasan Abdul-Hakim’s 24 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Charleston Southern 86-76 on Friday.

Abdul-Hakim also contributed four steals for the Vaqueros (2-2). K.T. Raimey scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Marshal Destremau finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers (1-3) were led in scoring by Daylen Berry, who finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Charleston Southern also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Taje’ Kelly. RJ Johnson finished with 14 points and five assists.

