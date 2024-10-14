Villanova senior Eric Dixon gets 1-game suspension for impermissible participation at Portsmouth

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova’s leading scorer and rebounder, Eric Dixon, will serve a one-game NCAA suspension for impermissible participation…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova’s leading scorer and rebounder, Eric Dixon, will serve a one-game NCAA suspension for impermissible participation in the Portsmouth Invitational in April.

Dixon, a fifth-year senior, will miss Villanova’s Nov. 4 opener against Lafayette.

Dixon played in the tournament, which is traditionally meant for college seniors, as he tested the waters on a jump to professional basketball. Once he decided to return for the extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic, he was hit with the suspension.

Dixon, who turns 24 in January, led the Wildcats with 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named a second-team All-Big East selection each of the last two seasons.

