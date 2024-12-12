Iowa takes on No. 3 Iowa State, looks for 8th straight home win

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts No. 3 Iowa State trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-0 at home. Iowa ranks ninth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 6.0.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa State has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

Iowa scores 86.1 points, 21.3 more per game than the 64.8 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Curtis Jones averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.