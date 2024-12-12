Merrimack Warriors play the Boston University Terriers on 3-game win streak

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Merrimack Warriors (4-6, 2-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack…

Boston University Terriers (5-5) at Merrimack Warriors (4-6, 2-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Warriors are 1-1 in home games. Merrimack has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Merrimack is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 71.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.3 Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Warriors.

Kyrone Alexander is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

