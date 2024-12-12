Fox leads Citadel against Campbell after 20-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels…

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Campbell after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 94-57 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Citadel is the SoCon leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 7.5.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3 on the road. Campbell is ninth in the CAA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Dorsey averaging 5.1.

Citadel scores 78.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 64.3 Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jasin Sinani is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.