Rick Pitino makes surprise visit to Kentucky, says ‘I’m so happy to be back’ to support Mark Pope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rick Pitino was wildly cheered in a surprise return to Rupp Arena, with the Hall of Fame coach saying “I am so happy to be back” in a show of support for first-year Kentucky coach and former captain Mark Pope on Friday night at the Big Blue Madness public practice.

Pitino, who guided Kentucky back from NCAA sanctions to the 1996 national championship before later becoming an enemy to the fervent fan base for coaching rival Louisville, dropped in near the end of the exhibition and received a standing ovation. Pitino currently coaches St. John’s but has been a vocal booster of Pope as he took over the storied program in April after Hall of Famer John Calipari left for Arkansas.

As a group of former Wildcat greats gathered around Pope, Pitino entered the Rupp Arena floor while a video clip of him was played. He said he wanted to “go back to Camelot” one more time and acknowledged the fans he said made him happy every day for eight years.

“And now we get to root for someone that that name Kentucky, it’s what he’s all about,” said Pitino, dressed in a blue zip pullover with a white UK logo. “The most selfless, humble young man I’ve ever coached in my lifetime. One of the great, great examples of what Kentucky basketball is all about … He’s going to lead you to greatness in every sense of the word. Thank you all very much.”

