Citadel plays Campbell after Fox’s 20-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Campbell after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 94-57 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Citadel leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 38.1 boards. Sola Adebisi paces the Bulldogs with 7.5 rebounds.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3 in road games. Campbell has a 1-2 record against teams above .500.

Citadel averages 78.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 64.3 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 69.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 66.4 Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Nolan Dorsey is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.