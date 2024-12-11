East Carolina hosts North Alabama for cross-conference matchup

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at East Carolina Pirates (7-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at East Carolina Pirates (7-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts North Alabama in out-of-conference action.

The Pirates are 5-1 on their home court. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

East Carolina is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates.

Jacari Lane is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

