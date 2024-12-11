Pinion leads Arkansas State against UT Arlington after 22-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington after Joseph Pinion scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 85-72 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Red Wolves are 5-0 in home games. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 2.1.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 away from home. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Darius Burford averaging 5.8.

Arkansas State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.1% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pinion is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 8.8 points.

Jaden Wells is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

