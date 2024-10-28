College Football Corner: Moving Month was nice for Virginia Tech, nasty for Virginia and Maryland

WTOP's Dave Preston examines what went right or wrong for Virginia, Virginia Tech, Navy, Maryland and James Madison in the latest edition of WTOP's College Football Corner.

October’s final weekend saw the five locals in action for the first time in a while (three are back on bye this upcoming weekend) with a decidedly mixed bag.

Navy’s loss to Notre Dame doesn’t keep the Midshipmen from having a special season, only keeping them from a magical one. James Madison wrapped up a 2-2 October that provided as many questions as answers, while Maryland and Virginia each fell to .500 after 1-3 months (each finding itself behind the 8-ball regarding bowl eligibility).

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has made the right moves during Moving Month, to emerge as an ACC contender within a whisker of postseason play.

Virginia (4-4, 2-3) took an early 3-0 lead over North Carolina and was within a score halfway through the second quarter before the Tar Heels tallied two touchdowns on their final two possessions of the first half. North Carolina finished off the Cavaliers with a pair of third-quarter interceptions to seal the deal in a 41-14 final.

Cavaliers Congrats: Anthony Britton tallied 10 tackles, as the defense held the Heels to 3.4 yards per carry. Daniel Sparks averaged 44.8 yards per punt.

Cavalier Concerns: The offensive line gave up 10 sacks, while Anthony Colandrea’s two interceptions in the third quarter extinguished all hope. The defense coughed up 9.5 yards per play.

Next: Nov. 9 at No. 18 Pitt (7-0).

Virginia Tech (5-3, 3-1 ACC) allowed a field goal on Georgia Tech’s first possession of the day but settled down and handcuffed the Yellow Jackets for the rest of the game, allowing just one more field goal over their final 13 possessions in a 21-6 victory.

And after entering October under .500, the Hokies are still in contention for the ACC Championship Game while standing one win away from bowl eligibility.

Hokie Highlights: Keonta Jenkins tallied 10 tackles, while Jaylen Jones and Keli Lawson posted interceptions as the defense held the Yellow Jackets to 5 of 19 on third down. Peter Moore averaged 49 yards per punt. Only three penalties for 22 yards.

Hokie Humblings: The offense moved the chains on only 2 of 15 third downs, while averaging less than five yards per pass attempt and 3.4 yards per carry.

Next: Saturday at 5-2 Syracuse.

No. 24 Navy (6-1) took on No. 12 Notre Dame looking to post their first win over the Fighting Irish since 2016, but the Fighting Irish wouldn’t be snuck up on this time. Notre Dame scored three of the first four times they had the ball (the fourth being a missed field goal) and turned the Mids over six times in a 51-14 thumping.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 88 more. Colin Ramos led the defense with 15 tackles. Riley Riethman had punts of 52 and 68 yards.

Midshipman Miscues: Five fumbles and one interception against a superior foe are a recipe for disaster.

Next: Saturday at 2-6 Rice.

Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) learned that the momentum of a last-minute victory over USC can only carry you so far. Minnesota scored on their first three possessions while also returning an interception for a score and the Terps trailed 24-0 one play into the second quarter.

The 48-23 loss means Maryland needs a pair of November wins to play in a fourth straight bowl.

Terrapin Triumphs: Tai Felton made nine catches for 104 yards (giving him 73 grabs for 907 yards on the season). Dante Trader Jr., after missing almost a month with injury, tied for the team lead with six tackles. Punter Bryce McFerson averaged 50.3 yards per kick.

Terrapin Troubles: We’ll start with Billy Edwards Jr.’s two interceptions that led to 10 early points for the Golden Gophers. The defense posted zero sacks while allowing Minnesota to convert 9 of 13 third downs.

Next: Nov. 9 at No. 1 Oregon (8-0).

James Madison (6-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) evened its conference record while clinching bowl eligibility in a 32-15 win over Southern Miss. JMU gets its second bye to start November with an outside shot at the East Division still in their hands.

Duke Do’s: George Pettaway rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Dobbs tallied two sacks in his 10 tackles (JMU would post nine sacks on the day), while special teams shined with Cam Ross returning a kickoff for a touchdown and Chris Shearin added a defensive two-point conversion.

Duke Don’ts: The offense was held to 2 of 12 on third down and had problems moving the ball after halftime. The defense also bent early and often in the first half, allowing three field goals.

Next: Nov. 9 against 2-5 Georgia State.

