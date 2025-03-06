Little Rock defeats UT Martin 82-77 in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson had 29 points in Little Rock’s 82-77 win over UT Martin on Thursday in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson had 29 points in Little Rock’s 82-77 win over UT Martin on Thursday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Wilkinson had five rebounds for the Trojans (19-13). Johnathan Lawson scored 21 points and added five rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Tuongthach Gatkek had 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Tarence Guinyard finished with 17 points and five assists for the Skyhawks (14-19). Afan Trnka added 17 points and four assists. Vladimer Salaridze had 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Gatkek’s layup with 3:45 remaining in the second half gave Little Rock the lead for good at 74-72.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.