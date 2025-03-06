Filipovity’s 19 lead New Mexico State past Louisiana Tech 67-55

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Peter Filipovity scored 19 points as New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 67-55 on Thursday. Filipovity…

Filipovity added 12 rebounds for the Aggies (17-13, 10-7 Conference USA). Zawdie Jackson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points.

The Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9) were led in scoring by Al Green, who finished with 13 points. Daniel Batcho added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

New Mexico State took the lead with 18:12 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-19 at halftime, with Filipovity racking up nine points. Jackson scored a team-high 10 points after intermission.

These two teams both play Saturday. New Mexico State visits Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP.

