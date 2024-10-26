Barnett, James Madison maintain safe distance from Southern Miss in 32-15 win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw two touchdowns and James Madison beat Southern Mississippi 32-15 on Saturday to…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw two touchdowns and James Madison beat Southern Mississippi 32-15 on Saturday to keep the Eagles winless in the Sun Belt Conference.

George Pettaway’s 4-yard scoring run with 5:49 remaining before halftime ended a 3-all tie and the Dukes (6-2, 2-2) led the rest of the game. On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Terrence Spence intercepted Ethan Crawford and ran it back 30 yards to the Southern Miss 10. Barnett then threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Taylor Thompson for a 17-3 lead. Southern Miss got field goals of 54 and 46 yards from Connor Gibbs to draw within eight.

To start the third quarter, Cam Ross returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a 23-9 lead after the point-after attempt failed. The feisty Eagles got back in it when Kenyon Clay ran it in from the 15, but the point-after attempt was blocked and the Dukes returned it for two points and led 25-15. Barnett found Ross for a 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth for the game’s final score.

Crawford threw for 178 yards and Clay ran for 69 yards for Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4).

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

