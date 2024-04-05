Miami finalizes deal with Toledo’s Tricia Cullop to become women’s coach, replacing Katie Meier

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has hired Toledo women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop as the replacement for the retired…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has hired Toledo women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop as the replacement for the retired Katie Meier, a deal that the Hurricanes announced Friday.

Cullop was at Toledo for 16 seasons, winning 353 games — and going 86-17 in the last three years. The Rockets went to the NCAA Tournament twice in Cullop’s tenure.

Miami players were told of the decision Friday morning. Cullop is expected in Coral Gables next week for an introductory news conference.

“This opportunity is a dream come true,” Cullop said. “Miami has a world-class education, winning tradition, competes in the one of top conferences in the country, and is in a beautiful location. While I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity given to me by the University of Toledo 16 years ago, I am also extremely excited for the challenge of what lies ahead.”

She has one tie of sorts to Miami, having played for Lin Dunn at Purdue. Dunn was Miami’s coach for nine seasons before taking over at Purdue in 1987.

Meier retired last month, ending a 19-year stint where she led Miami to the NCAA Tournament 10 times and guided the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last season. Meier, the 2011 Associated Press Coach of the Year who had four years remaining on her contract with the Hurricanes, will remain with the university as a special adviser and ambassador for the athletic department. She was 362-208 at Miami.

“We are excited to welcome Tricia to the University of Miami family,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Tricia is a proven winner who understands what it takes to build a championship culture, develop talent, mentor student-athletes, and generate excitement around a program.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.