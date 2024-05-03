Clemson all-ACC center PJ Hall is entering NBA draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference center PJ Hall is entering the NBA draft. Hall announced his decision…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference center PJ Hall is entering the NBA draft.

Hall announced his decision on social media on Friday. The 6-foot-10 Hall led the Tigers with 18.3 points a game this season and in blocks with 51. He helped them reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Alabama for a spot in the Final Four.

Hall, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, said he had poured everything he had the past four years at Clemson.

“With that being said, I will be chasing my dream and entering my name in the NBA draft,” he said in the post.

Hall went through the NBA draft process a year ago before deciding to return to Clemson. This time, Hall has signed with an agent, meaning he cannot change his mind.

Hall is considered a second-round pick in the NBA draft.

