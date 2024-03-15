Yale Bulldogs play the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (22-6, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-9, 11-3 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Cornell meet in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League play is 11-3, and their record is 9-6 against non-conference opponents. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League with 38.2 points in the paint led by Bez Mbeng averaging 8.0.

The Big Red’s record in Ivy League games is 11-3. Cornell averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Yale scores 75.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 74.4 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 15.9 more points per game (83.0) than Yale allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mbeng is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Danny Wolf is averaging 14.9 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.