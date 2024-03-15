Virginia Cavaliers play in ACC Tournament against the NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack (20-14, 12-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-9, 14-7 ACC) Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (20-14, 12-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-9, 14-7 ACC)

Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and NC State play in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 14-7 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Virginia is the leader in the ACC in team defense, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 12-11. NC State is seventh in the ACC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 7.8.

Virginia’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 17.0 more points per game (76.2) than Virginia allows to opponents (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 5.4 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.