Villanova and VCU square off in NIT

VCU Rams (22-13, 14-8 A-10) at Villanova Wildcats (18-15, 11-11 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and VCU square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-11 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova ranks second in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Rams are 14-8 against A-10 teams. VCU is fifth in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.4.

Villanova is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.6% VCU allows to opponents. VCU has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.2 points. Eric Dixon is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 7.7 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

