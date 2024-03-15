Vermont Catamounts and UMass-Lowell River Hawks meet in America East Championship

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-9, 13-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (27-6, 17-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-9, 13-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (27-6, 17-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and UMass-Lowell meet in the America East Championship.

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 17-1, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference play. Vermont is the best team in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The River Hawks’ record in America East games is 13-5. UMass-Lowell averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Vermont makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). UMass-Lowell averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Shamir Bogues is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.