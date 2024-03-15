Utah State plays San Diego State in MWC Tournament

San Diego State Aztecs (23-9, 12-7 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-5, 15-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

San Diego State Aztecs (23-9, 12-7 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-5, 15-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Utah State and San Diego State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 15-4, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Utah State is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 12-7 against MWC teams. San Diego State scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Utah State averages 80.1 points, 13.7 more per game than the 66.4 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 74.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.8 Utah State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Great Osobor is averaging 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, two steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

