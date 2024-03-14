UConn Huskies play the Xavier Musketeers in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (16-16, 10-11 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (28-3, 18-2 Big East) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Xavier Musketeers (16-16, 10-11 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (28-3, 18-2 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn and Xavier play in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 18-2 against Big East teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is sixth in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game. Tristen Newton leads the Huskies averaging 5.8.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East play is 10-11. Xavier averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.5 points for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.