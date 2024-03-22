UConn Huskies and Stetson Hatters meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Stetson Hatters (22-12, 14-5 ASUN) vs. UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-2 Big East) New York; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (22-12, 14-5 ASUN) vs. UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-2 Big East)

New York; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on Stetson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-2, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. UConn is first in the Big East with 18.5 assists per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 6.0.

The Hatters are 14-5 in ASUN play. Stetson is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

UConn makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Stetson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Huskies. Newton is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hatters: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

