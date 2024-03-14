Thomas has 20 as Bowling Green downs Central Michigan 66-56 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Thomas had 20 points in Bowling Green’s 66-56 win against Central Michigan on Thursday in the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Thomas had 20 points in Bowling Green’s 66-56 win against Central Michigan on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Bowling Green (20-12), the No. 5 seed, advances to play No. 8 seed Kent State in the semifinals on Friday.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 17 rebounds. Marcus Hill shot 4 of 16 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Derrick Butler finished with 14 points for the Chippewas (18-14). Brian Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central Michigan. Markus Harding had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Agee scored eight points in the first half and Bowling Green went into halftime trailing 28-26. Thomas scored Bowling Green’s final six points as they closed out a 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.