Texas Southern Tigers square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-21, 10-9 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-15, 13-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Alabama A&M play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 13-6, and their record is 2-9 in non-conference play. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Cisse averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs are 10-9 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Cameron Tucker averaging 4.4.

Texas Southern is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.4 points and two steals. Cisse is shooting 45.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.