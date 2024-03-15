Tennessee Volunteers and Mississippi State Bulldogs play in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-12, 9-10 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-7, 14-4 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-12, 9-10 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-7, 14-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee and Mississippi State meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC games is 14-4, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Tennessee averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-10 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 14.3 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 2.9.

Tennessee scores 80.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 69.3 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

