Tarleton State plays in WAC Tournament against the UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (19-13, 14-7 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (23-8, 16-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and UT Arlington play in the WAC Tournament.

The Texans are 16-4 against WAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Tarleton State has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 14-7 against WAC teams. UT Arlington has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

DaJuan Gordon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.