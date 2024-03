Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Mar. 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Mar. 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina

ESPNU — Boston College at Miami

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Butler

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Marquette

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

ESPN2 — BYU at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Clemson, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington St. vs. California, First Round, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Purdue, First Round, Minneapolis

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Arizona, First Round, Las Vegas

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Minnesota, First Round, Minneapolis

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, First Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Atalanta at Sporting Clube de Portugal, Round of 16 – Leg 1

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Copenhagen at Manchester City, Round of 16 – Leg 2

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Alajuelense at New England Revolution, Round of 16 – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew at Houston Dynamo FC, Round of 16 – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club America at CD Guadalajara, Round of 16 – Leg 1

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

