South Florida takes down East Carolina 81-59 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kobe Knox had 17 points and top-seeded South Florida beat No. 8 seed East Carolina 81-59 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Knox had six rebounds for the Bulls (24-6). Selton Miguel scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Kasean Pryor shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Pirates (15-18) were led in scoring by RJ Felton, who finished with 16 points, two steals and two blocks. Brandon Johnson added 15 points and 10 rebounds for East Carolina. Ezra Ausar finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

South Florida took the lead with 16:48 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Chris Youngblood racking up 10 points. Miguel scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

