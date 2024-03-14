Seattle wins 81-57 over Cal Baptist in Western Athletic Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 18 points in No. 4 seed Seattle’s 81-57 victory against Cal Baptist on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 18 points in No. 4 seed Seattle’s 81-57 victory against Cal Baptist on Thursday night in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Seattle plays top-seeded Grand Canyon in the semifinals on Friday.

Tyson added five rebounds for the Redhawks (19-13). John Christofilis scored 17 points, going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Kobe Williamson had 13 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Yvan Ouedraogo finished with 15 points for the No. 8 seed Lancers (16-17). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 11 points and seven assists for Cal Baptist. Hunter Goodrick had nine points and eight rebounds.

Seattle took the lead with 10:55 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Tyson racking up 16 points. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 29 points. They outscored Cal Baptist by seven points in the final half, as Williamson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

