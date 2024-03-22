Seattle U and Delaware State meet in CBI Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (15-18, 8-9 MEAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (19-14, 12-10 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Delaware State Hornets (15-18, 8-9 MEAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (19-14, 12-10 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Delaware State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redhawks are 12-10 against WAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U is third in the WAC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC play is 8-9. Delaware State has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

Seattle U’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

