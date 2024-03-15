Sam Houston meets UTEP in CUSA Tournament

UTEP Miners (17-15, 8-9 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (21-11, 14-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (17-15, 8-9 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (21-11, 14-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP.

The Bearkats are 14-3 against CUSA opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Sam Houston averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Miners are 8-9 in CUSA play. UTEP has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sam Houston is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 13.8 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Tae Hardy is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

