Saint Mary’s Gaels play Grand Canyon Antelopes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 17-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 17-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gaels are 17-1 against WCC opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 19-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks ninth in the WAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.9.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 66.9 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.9 points. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Antelopes. Harrison is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.