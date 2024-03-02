Live Radio
Phillips puts up 17 as UNC Wilmington knocks off Towson 75-64

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 5:07 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips’ 17 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Towson 75-64 on Saturday.

Phillips had four steals for the Seahawks (21-9, 12-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Trazarien White scored 16 points, going 3 of 14 and 10 of 11 from the free throw line. Maleeck Harden-Hayes was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Charles Thompson led the Tigers (18-13, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Christian May added 11 points for Towson. In addition, Tyler Tejada finished with nine points.

Harden-Hayes scored six points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 30-29. Phillips’ 15-point second half helped UNC Wilmington close out the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

