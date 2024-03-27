North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide play in Sweet 16

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 19-4 ACC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 19-4 ACC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina and No. 19 Alabama meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Tar Heels are 19-4 against ACC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC action is 13-6. Alabama ranks second in the SEC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

North Carolina averages 81.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 80.9 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Armando Bacot is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 24.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 91.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

