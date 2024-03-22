North Carolina and Michigan State square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan State Spartans (20-14, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 19-4 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Michigan State Spartans (20-14, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 19-4 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina and Michigan State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 19-4, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 3.1.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten action is 11-11. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Hall averaging 1.7.

North Carolina makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Michigan State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

