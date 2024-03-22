Norfolk State squares off against Alabama A&M in TBC matchup

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (22-11, 12-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (22-11, 12-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Alabama A&M in The Basketball Classic.

The Spartans are 12-4 against MEAC opponents and 10-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 6-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State scores 74.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 75.6 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

