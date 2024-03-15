Norfolk State Spartans take on the Howard Bison in MEAC Tournament

Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 12-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 12-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Howard in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC games is 12-3, and their record is 10-7 in non-conference games. Norfolk State is the best team in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Bison’s record in MEAC play is 9-5. Howard has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Howard allows to opponents. Howard scores 7.9 more points per game (75.1) than Norfolk State allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Seth Towns is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

