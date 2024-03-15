New Mexico Lobos take on the Colorado State Rams in MWC Tournament

Colorado State Rams (24-9, 12-8 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 11-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (24-9, 12-8 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 11-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Colorado State meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos are 11-8 against MWC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. New Mexico scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Rams are 12-8 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

New Mexico makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Colorado State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.