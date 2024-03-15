Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies (19-13, 10-9 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-8, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (19-13, 10-9 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-8, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky plays Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC play is 13-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.2.

The Aggies are 10-9 in SEC play. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrece Radford averaging 7.6.

Kentucky averages 89.5 points, 19.9 more per game than the 69.6 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.