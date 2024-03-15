Houston takes on Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-9, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (29-3, 16-3 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-9, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (29-3, 16-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 25 Texas Tech.

The Cougars are 16-3 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Houston is the Big 12 leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.7.

The Red Raiders are 12-7 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Houston’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech scores 19.6 more points per game (76.1) than Houston allows to opponents (56.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.4 points. Jamal Shead is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.